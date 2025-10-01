Tinea versicolor refers to a skin infection with Malassezia furfur that manifests as multiple asymptomatic scaly patches varying in color from white to tan to brown to pink. Diagnosis is based on clinical appearance and potassium hydroxide (KOH) wet mount of skin scrapings. Treatment is with topical or sometimes oral antifungals. Recurrence is common.

Malassezia furfur is a fungus that can exist as both a yeast and as a mold (a dimorphic fungus). It is normally a commensal organism on normal skin but in some people causes tinea versicolor. Most affected people are healthy. Tinea versicolor is benign and is not considered contagious.

Factors that may predispose to tinea versicolor include heat and humidity and immunosuppression due to glucocorticoids, pregnancy, undernutrition, diabetes, or other disorders such as advanced HIV.

Hypopigmentation in tinea versicolor is due to the inhibition of tyrosinase caused by M. furfur production of azelaic acid.

Symptoms and Signs of Tinea Versicolor Tinea versicolor is usually asymptomatic. Classically, it causes the appearance of multiple tan, brown, salmon, pink, or white scaling patches on the trunk, neck, abdomen, and occasionally face. The lesions may coalesce. In light-skinned patients, the condition is often diagnosed in the summer months because the lesions, which do not tan, become more conspicuous against tanned skin. Manifestations of Tinea Versicolor Tinea Versicolor In this photo, tinea versicolor manifests as multiple hypopigmented scaly patches on the trunk. Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Tinea Versicolor With a Brown Patch A well-demarcated brown patch is visible, along with two incidental hemangiomas. © Springer Science+Business Media Tinea Versicolor With Multiple Brown Patches on the Neck © Springer Science+Business Media Tinea Versicolor With Hypopigmented Patches on the Back Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD. Tinea Versicolor With Hypopigmented Macules and Patches on the Face and Neck Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.

Diagnosis of Tinea Versicolor Primarily physical examination

Potassium hydroxide (KOH) wet mount The diagnosis of tinea versicolor is based on clinical appearance and by identification of hyphae and budding cells (“spaghetti and meatballs” appearance) on potassium hydroxide wet mount of fine scale scrapings. Vitiligo with depigmented macules should also be considered as a differential diagnosis.

Treatment of Tinea Versicolor Topical antifungals

Treatment of tinea versicolor is any topical antifungal (1). (See table Options for Treatment of Superficial Fungal Infections.) Examples include: Selenium sulfide shampoo 2.5% applied to the skin (in 10-minute applications daily for 1 week or 24-hour applications once a week for 1 month)

Topical azoles (eg, ketoconazole 2% daily for 2 weeks)

Daily bathing with pyrithione zinc soap 2% or sodium thiosulfate/salicylic acid shampoo 2% applied to the skin for 1 to 2 weeks Fluconazole orally for 2 to 4 weeks is indicated for patients with extensive disease and those with frequent recurrences. Hypopigmentation resulting from tinea versicolor is reversible in months to years after the yeast has cleared. Recurrence is frequent after treatment because the causative organism is a normal skin commensal organism. Fastidious hygiene, regular use of pyrithione zinc soap, or once-monthly use of topical antifungal therapy lowers the likelihood of recurrence. Treatment reference 1. Hu SW, Bigby M. Pityriasis versicolor: a systematic review of interventions. Arch Dermatol. 2010;146(10):1132-1140. doi:10.1001/archdermatol.2010.259