Symptoms and Signs of Parapsoriasis

The plaques are usually asymptomatic; however, mild pruritus is relatively common. The typical appearance of lesions is thin, scaling, dull, pink patches and plaques with a slightly atrophic or wrinkled appearance. In contrast, the plaques in psoriasis are well-demarcated and pink with thicker silvery scale. Hypopigmented variants can occur, especially in dark skin.

Small-plaque parapsoriasis is defined by lesions < 5 cm in diameter, whereas large-plaque parapsoriasis has lesions > 5 cm in diameter.

Manifestations of Parapsoriasis Small-Plaque Parapsoriasis This image shows small-plaque parapsoriasis (lesions < 5 cm in diameter), which is benign. This image shows small-plaque parapsoriasis (lesions < 5 cm in diameter), which is benign. Image courtesy of Susan Lindsley via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Large-Plaque Parapsoriasis on the Buttocks This photo shows large-plaque parapsoriasis on the buttocks, characterized by thin, dull, pink, and slightly scaly patches. This photo shows large-plaque parapsoriasis on the buttocks, characterized by thin, dull, pink, and slightly scaly patc ... read more Image provided by E. Laurie Tolman, MD. Large-Plaque Parapsoriasis on the Trunk This photo shows dull, pink, scaly patches of large-plaque parapsoriasis on the back. This photo shows dull, pink, scaly patches of large-plaque parapsoriasis on the back. Image provided by E. Laurie Tolman, MD. Small-Plaque Parapsoriasis This image shows small-plaque parapsoriasis (lesions < 5 cm in diameter), which is benign. This image shows small-plaque parapsoriasis (lesions < 5 cm in diameter), which is benign. Image courtesy of Susan Lindsley via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Large-Plaque Parapsoriasis on the Buttocks This photo shows large-plaque parapsoriasis on the buttocks, characterized by thin, dull, pink, and slightly scaly patches. This photo shows large-plaque parapsoriasis on the buttocks, characterized by thin, dull, pink, and slightly scaly patc ... read more Image provided by E. Laurie Tolman, MD. Large-Plaque Parapsoriasis on the Trunk This photo shows dull, pink, scaly patches of large-plaque parapsoriasis on the back. This photo shows dull, pink, scaly patches of large-plaque parapsoriasis on the back. Image provided by E. Laurie Tolman, MD.

Sometimes digitate plaques develop along the dermatomes, which may be > 5 cm, especially on the flanks and abdomen, in small-plaque parapsoriasis.