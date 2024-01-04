Cause (if any) treated

Standard therapy for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction

Anticoagulants when atrial fibrillation or other indication is present

Sometimes implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), left ventricular assist device, or transplantation

Immunosupression in patients with giant cell myocarditis, eosinophilic myocarditis, sarcoidosis, or other autoimmune diseases (eg, systemic lupus erythematosus)

Treatable causes (eg, toxoplasmosis, acute Chagas disease, hemochromatosis, thyrotoxicosis, thiamin deficiency) are corrected. Patients with HIV infection should have antiretroviral therapy (ART) optimized. Treatment with immunosuppression should be limited to patients with biopsy-proven giant cell myocarditis, eosinophilic myocarditis, sarcoidosis, or other autoimmune causes (eg, systemic lupus erythematosus).

Otherwise, treatment is the same as for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction: angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, beta-blockers, aldosterone receptor blockers, angiotensin II receptor blockers, ARNI (angiotensin II receptor blocker and neprilysin inhibitor), sodium glucose cotransporter 2 protein (SGLT2) inhibitors, hydralazine/nitrates, diuretics, and digoxin. Older studies have suggested that patients with idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy respond particularly well to standard heart failure treatments and generally do better than patients with ischemic heart disease, but more recent data do not support this difference, especially in view of changes in drug regiments over the years ( receptor blocker and neprilysin inhibitor), sodium glucose cotransporter 2 protein (SGLT2) inhibitors, hydralazine/nitrates, diuretics, and digoxin. Older studies have suggested that patients with idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy respond particularly well to standard heart failure treatments and generally do better than patients with ischemic heart disease, but more recent data do not support this difference, especially in view of changes in drug regiments over the years (1).

Special precautions are needed in the treatment of peripartum cardiomyopathy. Many medications (eg, ACE inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers) should be avoided during pregnancy due to the risk of fetal harm. In addition, these medications are not recommended for women who are breastfeeding.

Prophylactic oral anticoagulation has been used in the past to prevent mural thrombus in other forms of cardiomyopathy. The use of anticoagulants for patients with reduced left ventricular function and in sinus rhythm remains controversial, and anticoagulant use in this situation is not routine. Warfarin or a direct oral anticoagulant (DOAC) is recommended when a specific indication is present (eg, previous cerebrovascular embolism, identified cardiac thrombus, atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter). has been used in the past to prevent mural thrombus in other forms of cardiomyopathy. The use of anticoagulants for patients with reduced left ventricular function and in sinus rhythm remains controversial, and anticoagulant use in this situation is not routine. Warfarin or a direct oral anticoagulant (DOAC) is recommended when a specific indication is present (eg, previous cerebrovascular embolism, identified cardiac thrombus, atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter).

Both the American Heart Association and European Society of Cardiology Guidelines recommend considering anticoagulation therapy in patients with peripartum cardiomyopathy who have very low ejection fractions given the risk of a hypercoagulable state during pregnancy (2, 3). Low molecular weight heparin has been used. Warfarin and direct-acting oral anticoagulants, however, should not be used during certain stages of pregnancy due to fetal risk. ). Low molecular weight heparin has been used. Warfarin and direct-acting oral anticoagulants, however, should not be used during certain stages of pregnancy due to fetal risk.

Medical treatment of heart failure reduces risk of arrhythmia, but an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator may be used to prevent death due to sudden arrhythmia in patients who continue to have a reduced ejection fraction despite optimal medical therapy. Because atrioventricular (AV) block during acute myocarditis often resolves, a permanent pacemaker is usually not needed acutely. However, a permanent pacemaker may be required if AV block persists or develops during the chronic dilated phase. If patients have a widened QRS interval with a low left ventricular ejection fraction and severe symptoms despite optimal medical treatment, cardiac resynchronization therapy should be considered.

Patients with refractory heart failure despite treatment may become candidates for heart transplantation. Selection criteria include absence of associated systemic disorders and psychologic disorders and high, irreversible pulmonary vascular resistance; because donor hearts are scarce, younger patients (usually < 70 years) are given higher priority. Left ventricular assist devices (LVAD) may also be considered as a bridge to heart transplantation or as destination therapy in some patients (eg, patients who are not eligible for heart transplantation).