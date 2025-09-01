Serologic testing

Histopathologic evaluation of biopsies

Polymerase chain reaction–based assays of blood, cerebrospinal fluid, tissue, or, during pregnancy, amniotic fluid

For central nervous system involvement, CT or MRI and lumbar puncture (rarely, brain biopsy)

Toxoplasmosis is usually diagnosed using serologic testing that includes an indirect fluorescent antibody (IFA) test or enzyme immunoassay (EIA) for both IgG and IgM antibody titers (see table Interpretation of Toxoplasma Serologic Testing). Specific IgM antibodies appear during the first 2 weeks of acute illness, peak within 4 to 8 weeks, and eventually become undetectable, but they may be present for as long as 18 months after acute infection. IgG antibodies arise more slowly, peak in 1 to 2 months, and may remain high and stable for months to years. Assays for Toxoplasma IgM lack specificity; in regions with a low incidence of Toxoplasma infection, a proportion of the positive IgM test results will be false-positive (1).

Table Interpretation of Toxoplasma Serologic Testing* Table

The diagnosis of acute toxoplasmosis during pregnancy and in the fetus or neonate can be difficult, and consultation with an expert is recommended. If the patient is pregnant and IgG and IgM are positive, an IgG avidity test should be performed. The presence of high avidity antibodies in the first 12 to 16 weeks of pregnancy essentially excludes an infection acquired during gestation. However, a low IgG avidity result cannot always be interpreted as indicating recent infection because some patients can have persistent low IgG avidity for many months after infection. Suspected recent infection in a pregnant patient should be confirmed before intervention by having samples tested at a toxoplasmosis reference laboratory. If the patient has clinical illness compatible with toxoplasmosis but the IgG titer is low, a follow-up titer 2 to 3 weeks later should show an increase in antibody titer if the illness is due to acute toxoplasmosis, unless the host is severely immunocompromised. If the titer is still low, amniocentesis should be considered for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

In general, the detection of Toxoplasma-specific IgM antibody in neonates suggests congenital infection. Maternal IgG crosses the placenta, but IgM does not; this suggests the source of the IgM is the fetus or neonate while in utero. Detection of Toxoplasma-specific IgA antibodies is more sensitive than IgM in congenitally infected infants, but IgA testing for toxoplasmosis is available only at special reference facilities (eg, the Dr. Jack S. Remington Laboratory for Specialty Diagnostics). An expert should be consulted when fetal or congenital infection is suspected. In immunocompromised patients, acute infection should be suspected if the IgG is positive. However, IgG antibody levels in patients with HIV infection and Toxoplasma encephalitis are usually low to moderate, and IgG antibodies are sometimes absent; IgM antibodies are not present.

Toxoplasma are occasionally demonstrated histopathologically. Tachyzoites, which are present during acute infection, take up Giemsa or Wright stain but may be difficult to find in routine tissue sections. Tissue cysts do not distinguish acute from chronic infection. Toxoplasma must be distinguished from other intracellular organisms, such as Histoplasma, Trypanosoma cruzi, and Leishmania. For parasite DNA in blood, PCR tests of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), or amniotic fluid obtained via amniocentesis are available at several reference laboratories. PCR-based analysis of amniotic fluid is the preferred method to diagnose toxoplasmosis during pregnancy.

If central nervous system (CNS) toxoplasmosis is suspected, patients should have head CT with contrast, MRI with contrast, or both plus a lumbar puncture if there are no signs of increased intracranial pressure. MRI is more sensitive than CT. MRI and CT with contrast typically show single or multiple, rounded, ring-enhancing lesions. Although these lesions are not pathognomonic, their presence in patients with advanced HIV infection and CNS symptoms warrants a trial of chemotherapy for T. gondii. CSF may be positive for lymphocytic pleocytosis, and the protein level may be elevated.

If the suspected diagnosis of CNS toxoplasmosis is correct, clinical and radiographic improvement should become evident within 7 to 14 days. If symptoms worsen over the first week or do not lessen by the end of the second week, a brain biopsy should be considered. Hematoxylin-eosin staining showing cysts is definitive for diagnosis of CNS toxoplasmosis.

Toxoplasma gondii Cyst in Brain Tissue Image CDC/DPDx

Ocular disease is diagnosed based on the appearance of the lesions in the eye, symptoms, course of disease, and results of serologic testing.