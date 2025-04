2.American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Committee on Obstetric Practice, Immunization and Emerging Infections Expert Work Group: Committee Opinion No. 718: Update on Immunization and Pregnancy: Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis Vaccination.Obstet Gynecol 130 (3):e153–e157, 2017.doi: 10.1097/AOG.0000000000002301