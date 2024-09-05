Self-Care During Pregnancy

To provide nutrition for the fetus, the average number of additional calories pregnant women should consume (for women who begin pregnancy with a body mass index (BMI) in the normal range) varies by trimester:

First trimester (no additional calories)

Second trimester (approximately 340 kcal extra daily)

Third trimester (approximately 450 kcal extra daily)

The diet should be well-balanced and include fresh fruits, grains, and vegetables (see Eat Healthy During Pregnancy: Quick Tips). Foods that are high in fiber are a good choice. Fish contains nutrients that are important for the growth and development of the fetus. However, pregnant women should choose fish that is low in mercury. See Mercury in Seafood for more information.

Doctors recommend that pregnant women take a prenatal multivitamin containing iron and folate daily, even if their diet is adequate.

Pregnancy doubles the amount of iron needed. Most prenatal vitamins contain the recommended daily allowance of ferrous iron during pregnancy. If a woman has anemia or develops anemia during pregnancy, she may need to take a larger dose of iron than other pregnant women. Iron supplements may cause mild stomach upset and constipation.

For prevention, all pregnant women and women who are planning to or may become pregnant should take a supplement that contains 400 to 800 micrograms of folate (folic acid) each day. Such doses are often available in over-the counter products, such as multivitamins. A deficiency of folate increases the risk of having a baby with a birth defect of the brain or spinal cord (neural tube defect), such as spina bifida. Women who have had a baby with a neural tube defect should take 4,000 micrograms of folate, starting 3 months before conception and continuing through 12 weeks of pregnancy—a much larger amount than usually recommended.

Pregnant women should handle food safely, avoid undercooked meat or fish, and avoid certain seafood with high mercury levels. They should also avoid foods with a high risk of contamination by Listeria, including