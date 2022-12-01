What causes osteonecrosis of the jaw?

Doctors aren't sure why people get osteonecrosis of the jaw. It can happen for no clear reason. But it's more likely after you've had:

A tooth pulled

A jaw injury

Radiation therapy to your head and neck to treat cancer

High doses of certain bone medicines directly into your vein (IV) called bisphosphonates

Bisphosphonates are most often taken by mouth to treat thinning bones (osteoporosis). Taking them this way doesn't seem to increase risk of osteonecrosis of the jaw. However, high doses given by vein may increase risk, particularly if you then have oral surgery.