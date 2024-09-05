Iron deficiency is the cause of anemia during pregnancy in about 95% of cases. Iron deficiency anemia is usually caused by

Not consuming enough iron in the diet

Recurrent loss of iron in menstrual blood

Blood loss from a previous pregnancy

Women normally and regularly lose iron every month during menstruation. The amount of iron lost during menstruation is about the same as the amount women normally consume each month. Thus, women cannot store much iron.

To make red blood cells in the fetus, pregnant women need twice as much iron as usual. As a result, iron deficiency commonly develops, and anemia often results.

may also cause anemia during pregnancy. If folate is deficient, the risk of having a baby with a birth defect of the brain or spinal cord (neural tube defect), such as spina bifida, is increased.

Blood tests can confirm the diagnosis of iron deficiency anemia or folate deficiency anemia.

Anemia can usually be prevented or treated by taking iron and folate supplements during pregnancy. If a pregnant woman has iron deficiency, the newborn is usually given iron supplements. Taking folate supplements before becoming pregnant and during pregnancy reduces the risk of the baby having a neural tube defect.