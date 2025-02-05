There is no firm dividing line between causes based on duration of fatigue, but doctors find that certain causes tend to be related to how long people have had fatigue before they seek medical care.

Recent fatigue (lasting less than 1 month) has many causes, but the most common are the following:

For prolonged fatigue (lasting 1 to 6 months), the most common causes are the following:

Diabetes

An underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism)

Sleep disturbances (such as sleep apnea)

Cancer

For chronic fatigue (lasting longer than 6 months), the most common causes are the following:

Chronic fatigue syndrome (now sometimes called myalgic encephalomyelitis or systemic exertion intolerance disease)

Postviral fatigue syndrome

Mental health condition (such as depression)

Medication adverse effects

Chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis or systemic exertion intolerance disease, is a disease of unknown cause that results in fatigue and certain other symptoms. Not everyone who has fatigue for no apparent reason has chronic fatigue syndrome. People with COVID-19 may have fatigue and other symptoms that last for weeks or even months, which is known as "long COVID" or "long-haul COVID" and resembles chronic fatigue syndrome.