There is no firm dividing line between causes based on duration of fatigue. However, doctors find that certain causes tend to be more common depending on how long people have had fatigue before they seek medical care.

Recent fatigue (lasting less than 1 month) has many causes, but the most common are the following:

For prolonged fatigue (lasting 1 to 6 months), the most common causes are the following:

Diabetes

An underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism)

Sleep disturbances (such as sleep apnea)

Cancer

For chronic fatigue (lasting longer than 6 months), the most common causes are the following:

Chronic fatigue syndrome (now sometimes called myalgic encephalomyelitis or systemic exertion intolerance)

Postviral fatigue syndrome

Mental health disorder (such as depression)

Drug adverse effects

Chronic fatigue syndrome is a disorder of unknown cause that results in fatigue and certain other symptoms. Not everyone who has fatigue for no apparent reason has chronic fatigue syndrome. People with COVID-19 may have symptoms that last for weeks or even months, which is known as "long COVID" or "long-haul COVID" and resembles chronic fatigue syndrome.