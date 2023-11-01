Sepsis is usually caused by a bacterial infection. The infection can start in any part of your body, including your:

Lungs

Bladder or kidneys

Belly

Skin

Sometimes, the bacteria get in through an IV catheter used to give fluids and medicine.

If the infection spreads to your bloodstream and causes your body to react, you have sepsis.

The most dangerous kinds of bacteria that cause sepsis are usually found in hospitals.