Doctors treat children with HIV using:

Antiretroviral therapy (ART)

Sometimes antibiotics to prevent certain infections

ART always uses more than one medicine. Children with HIV usually take 3 different medicines. For older children, the medicines are sometimes combined into one pill. It's very important the medicine is taken regularly at the right time and in the right amount. If children take the medicine less often, the HIV can become resistant to the medicine. Resistant means the medicine will no longer work against the HIV. If the HIV becomes resistant to one medicine, doctors will try a different medicine.

Doctors do blood tests about every 3 to 4 months to measure:

The number of white blood cells

The amount of HIV virus in the blood

These blood tests help the doctor know if treatment is working. Doctors also do tests to see if the virus is becoming resistant to medicines and to check for side effects of the medicines.

Almost all children with HIV should get their regular childhood vaccines.

Children with HIV should join in as many normal childhood activities as their health allows. It's very unlikely they could spread HIV to other children.