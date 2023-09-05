Learning disorders are problems with the brain’s ability to get, remember, or use information. These problems make it hard to focus and do well in school.

Children with learning disorders often have normal or high intelligence but have problems with a specific mental skill, such as reading or doing math

Learning disorders are different from intellectual disability (when children are born with lower than normal intelligence that causes problems with all mental skills)

Doctors will send your child for a series of tests to see if your child has a learning disorder

Certain school programs can help with subjects your child has trouble with

Children don't have learning disorders because they're lazy or misbehaving. Something in their brain didn't develop properly. Doctors don't know for sure why this happens, but learning disorders are more likely if:

The mother was sick or used certain illicit drugs during pregnancy

The mother or baby had medical complications during pregnancy

The child had a serious illness (such as cancer) at a young age

Common learning disorders are:

Reading disorders, such as dyslexia

Writing disorders

Math disorders

Children who aren't learning at the level appropriate to their age and ability should be tested for learning disorders.