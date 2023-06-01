A chronic disease is one that starts slowly and lasts a long time. So, chronic kidney disease is when your kidneys slowly lose their ability to filter (clean) your blood, remove waste, and make urine. Your kidneys stop working over a period of several months or years.

If your kidneys stop working suddenly, you have acute kidney failure. Acute kidney failure that doesn't go away can become chronic kidney disease.

Chronic kidney failure is what doctors used to call chronic kidney disease. They used that term so people didn't confuse it that with other long-term kidney diseases that didn't make the kidneys stop working.

Diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension) are common causes of chronic kidney disease that can result in kidney failure

Symptoms start slowly and can include urinating (peeing) at night, tiredness, feeling sick to your stomach, itching, and muscle cramps

Later on, you may stop urinating and develop confusion and trouble breathing

Doctors diagnose chronic kidney disease by testing your blood and urine

You'll need to follow a special diet and take medicines and often will need dialysis (using a machine to clean waste and excess water out of your blood)

Sometimes doctors can do a kidney transplant, which is surgery to give you a new kidney

Chronic kidney disease can cause death if you don’t get treatment