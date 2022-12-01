Anemia is not having enough red blood cells or hemoglobin. Red blood cells carry oxygen from your lungs to all of your other organs. Hemoglobin is the substance inside your red blood cells that actually carries the oxygen.

When you have too few red blood cells or too little hemoglobin, your blood can’t carry all the oxygen your body needs

Anemia causes tiredness and weakness

There are many causes of anemia

It's important to test for anemia as you get older because it can shorten your life span