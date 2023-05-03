Vaccines are a way of getting your body ready to fight off certain infections. They don't fight infections after you're sick, like medicines do. Instead, vaccines help you avoid getting sick from certain infections.

Vaccines are sometimes called "immunizations," because vaccines teach your immune system how to fight off certain diseases. If you have been protected against a disease by a vaccine, you are said to be "immune" to the disease.

Each vaccine works to prevent only one type of infection. For example, the flu vaccine only helps prevent the flu. And you may need to get a vaccine several times for it to be fully effective. Because vaccines are usually given by shot (injection), several vaccines are often combined into one shot so that you need fewer shots.

Doctors give babies and children vaccines based on a standard schedule

Doctors created the schedule based on the age children become at risk for different infections

Not following the schedule and getting shots late put your child at risk of getting a serious infection

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides up-to-date vaccination schedules and other useful information, available here: