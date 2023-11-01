How does the doctor know there's a pressure sore?

How does the doctor know there's a pressure sore?

People who are confused or aren't able to feel pain won't notice a pressure sore developing. If you're taking care of someone at risk, you must watch that person closely for the first sign of a pressure sore.

Doctors recognize a pressure sore by how it looks.

When pressure sores don't heal, doctors may look for infection by: