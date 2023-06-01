Chronic pain can be caused by an ongoing problem such as:

A long-lasting disorder such as cancer, arthritis, diabetes, or fibromyalgia

An injury that hasn't completely healed

Also, if your nerves are constantly sending pain signals, sometimes that causes long-term changes in how your nerves work. These changes can make you more sensitive to pain signals. This can make existing pain seem worse and sometimes cause pain from something that isn't usually painful.

Sometimes doctors don't know what causes someone's chronic pain.