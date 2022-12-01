Sickle cell disease is a lifelong problem with your red blood cells. It's something you’re born with that causes some of your red blood cells to be unusually shaped. Instead of being shaped like disks, they're shaped like sickles (crescents).

The sickle shape of the red blood cells is because they contain an abnormal form of hemoglobin. Hemoglobin is the substance in red blood cells that carries oxygen. The sickle shape causes the red blood cells to break easily and not fit through small blood vessels to deliver oxygen.

Sickle cell disease is most common in people with African or Black American ancestry

Sickle cell disease makes your red blood cells break apart easily, causing low blood count (anemia)

The abnormal blood cells can't pass easily through your smallest blood vessels, causing pain, poor growth, and eventually problems with organs such as your kidneys and spleen

People with sickle cell disease are more likely to get certain infections

Doctors diagnose sickle cell disease with a blood test

Treatment is aimed at relieving symptoms, but stem cell therapy may offer a cure for some people