What is iron deficiency anemia?

Iron deficiency is having too little iron in your body. Iron is in red blood cells.

Anemia is a low blood cell count. Specifically, you don't have enough red blood cells.

You need iron to make hemoglobin, the substance in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout your body.

When there isn't enough iron in your body to make hemoglobin, your body makes too few red blood cells. The cells that are made are unusually small.