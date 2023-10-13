skip to main content
Some Complications of Down Syndrome

Body System

Complication*

Blood

Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) or acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Low platelet count (thrombocytopenia)

High red blood cell count in the newborn (polycythemia in the newborn)

Brain

Intellectual disability (mild to severe)

Autistic behavior

Delayed speech and motor skills

Early Alzheimer disease

Digestive tract

Malformed intestines

Hirschsprung disease

Celiac disease

Endocrine system

Hypothyroidism

Diabetes

Eyes and ears

Cataracts, glaucoma, crossed eyes (strabismus)

Hearing loss

Ear infections

Growth

Short stature

Obesity

Heart

Abnormally formed heart chambers, ventricular septal defect, atrioventricular septal defect

Muscles and bones

Unstable connections between the first 2 bones in the neck

Loose joints

Respiratory

Obstructive sleep apnea

* Not all complications are present in each person.

