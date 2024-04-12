Growth Hormone Deficiency in Children

Growth hormone deficiency occurs when the pituitary gland does not produce enough growth hormone.

Growth hormone deficiency is the most common pituitary hormone deficiency and is accompanied by poor overall growth and short stature.

Other symptoms of growth hormone deficiency depend on the child's age and the cause of the deficiency.

Most often, doctors do not find a cause for growth hormone deficiency, but sometimes it is caused by a congenital disorder or brain tumor.

The diagnosis is based on a physical examination, review of the child's growth charts, and testing that may include x-rays, blood tests, genetic tests, stimulation tests, and imaging tests.

Treatment typically includes hormone replacement therapy.

Hormones are chemical messengers that affect the activity of another part of the body. Growth hormone regulates growth and physical development and is produced by the pituitary gland, which is located at the base of the brain.

If the pituitary gland does not produce enough growth hormone, abnormally slow growth and short stature can result. Children who are deficient in growth hormone can also be deficient in other pituitary hormones such as thyroid-stimulating hormone, adrenocorticotropic hormone, follicle-stimulating hormone, and luteinizing hormone (this disorder is called hypopituitarism).

Short stature is defined as height below the third percentile for the child’s age (according to standard growth charts for age and height). In addition to a deficiency of growth hormone, short stature can occur for other reasons. For example, most children and adolescents who have short stature are short because their families are short, or because their growth spurt came at the late end of the normal range of time for such development. Some children are short because of poor weight gain and poor nutrition or because they have certain chronic illnesses that affect the thyroid, heart, lungs, kidneys, or intestines. Other children have genetic disorders that affect bone growth, such as Turner syndrome or skeletal dysplasia.

A deficiency in growth hormone production without other hormone abnormalities most often has an unknown cause. However, approximately 25% of cases have an identifiable cause, including

A gene defect

Brain abnormalities, tumors, infections (such as meningitis), or injuries

Radiation used for treatment

Histiocytosis (a lung disorder)

Symptoms of Growth Hormone Deficiency Symptoms of growth hormone deficiency depend on various factors such as the child's age and the cause. Children have poor overall growth rates. They usually grow less than 2.5 inches (6 centimeters) per year before age 4, less than 2 inches (5 centimeters) per year from age 4 to 8 years, and less than 1.5 inches (4 centimeters) per year before puberty. Most have short stature but normal upper and lower body proportions. Some children may have a delay in tooth development. Other abnormalities may be present depending on the cause of the growth hormone deficiency. Newborns with growth hormone deficiency may have low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), jaundice (hyperbilirubinemia), or other congenital abnormalities such as a small penis (micropenis) in males or face defects (such as a cleft palate). Children may not undergo puberty or may have delayed puberty, and weight gain may be out of proportion to growth, resulting in obesity. Children may also have symptoms of other hormone deficiencies such as central hypothyroidism.

Diagnosis of Growth Hormone Deficiency A doctor's evaluation of growth criteria and past medical history of disorders known to cause slow growth

X-rays

Blood and other laboratory tests

Sometimes genetic testing

Magnetic resonance imaging

Usually stimulation tests Growth hormone levels in the blood vary widely and are not as useful as other hormone levels in determining why a child's growth is decreased. Thus, doctors make the diagnosis based on a collection of findings. First, doctors measure the child's height and weight and plot the measurements on age-specific growth charts to determine whether they are growing too slowly. Then they often do x-rays of bones in the hand (bone age x-ray). Such x-rays can show if the bones are developing normally for the child's age. Children who are simply short have normal bone development for their age. Children who have growth hormone deficiency have delayed bone development. Delayed bone development can also occur in other conditions, such as hypothyroidism and delayed puberty. It is difficult for doctors to assess growth hormone production because production fluctuates throughout the day. As a result, measurement of random growth hormone levels is often not helpful. Instead, doctors do blood tests to measure levels of other substances in the blood that are stimulated by growth hormone. Such substances include insulin-like growth factor 1 and insulin-like growth factor binding protein 3. However, these substances may be affected by other conditions, such as hypothyroidism, celiac disease, and undernutrition, so doctors may do tests to rule out these conditions. Other laboratory tests are done to look for other causes of poor growth (such as thyroid, blood, kidney, inflammatory, and immune disorders). Genetic testing may be done if doctors suspect the child has a specific syndrome (such as Turner syndrome). If test results suggest that the child has a pituitary disorder, imaging tests of the brain using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) may be done to look for structural abnormalities in the pituitary gland and for tumors. If children have no other cause of poor growth and their growth hormone levels are low, doctors typically do a stimulation test. The stimulation tests involve giving medications that stimulate growth hormone production, then measuring growth hormone levels over several hours.