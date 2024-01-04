The procedure normally takes about 30 minutes, and the person can go home the same day. No sutures are usually needed because the incision into the eye is small and seals itself.

People should make arrangements in advance to get extra help at home for a few days after surgery because activity may be restricted (for example, bending over and heavy lifting may be prohibited). Vision changes, such as blurred vision and discomfort with bright light, may occur for a short time after surgery.

For a few weeks after surgery, corticosteroid, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), and antibiotic eye drops are used to reduce inflammation, prevent infection, and promote healing. Sometimes antibiotics, corticosteroids, and/or NSAIDs are injected into the eye at the end of surgery, a step that reduces the need for eyedrop use after surgery. People are given eyeglasses or a plastic shield to wear while sleeping to protect the eye from injury until healing is complete, usually a few weeks. Rubbing the eye, heavy lifting, and excessive forward bending are avoided. People visit the doctor the day after surgery and then typically about 1 week and 1 month later. If a person has cataracts in both eyes, many doctors wait several months after the first eye has healed to remove a cataract from the other eye.

Many people notice improved distance vision within a few weeks after cataract surgery. Almost everyone will need eyeglasses for reading, and some people will need eyeglasses to obtain the best possible distance vision as well.

Newer intraocular lenses with multiple focusing powers (multifocal lenses) may allow a person to have good near and distance vision without needing glasses, although some people may lose contrast and experience starbursts and halos at night with these lenses. The doctor makes calculations before the surgery to decide how powerful the artificial lens should be. Thus, it is possible to go from wearing very thick eyeglasses before the surgery to wearing much thinner eyeglasses after it. Some people with the newer multifocal lenses no longer need eyeglasses or need them for only certain things, such as driving at night, reading in dim light, or for midrange vision, such as viewing a computer monitor. Some other lenses can correct astigmatism in the eye and that can also reduce the need for glasses after surgery.