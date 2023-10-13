Some Common Causes and Features of Fever in Children
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Acute fever (lasting 14 days or less)
Respiratory infections due to a virus
A runny or congested nose
Usually a sore throat and cough
Sometimes swollen lymph nodes in the neck, without redness and tenderness
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes testing of swab of nasal mucus
Other infections due to a virus
In some infants or children, no symptoms except fever
A doctor's examination
Diarrhea
Often vomiting
Possibly recent contact with infected people or certain animals or consumption of contaminated food or water
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes examination and testing of stool
Ear infection (otitis media)
Pain in one ear (difficult to detect in infants and young children who do not talk)
Sometimes rubbing or pulling at the ear
A doctor’s examination
Throat infections (pharyngitis)
A red, swollen throat
Pain when swallowing
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes a throat culture or rapid strep test (both done on a sample taken from the back of the throat with a swab)
In children under 3 years old
No other symptoms
Blood tests
Cough and rapid breathing
Often chest pain, shortness of breath, or both
A doctor's examination
Usually a chest x-ray
Skin infections (cellulitis)
A red, painful, slightly swollen area of skin
A doctor’s examination
Pain during urination
Sometimes blood in urine
Sometimes back pain
In infants, vomiting and poor feeding
Urine tests
Encephalitis (a rare infection of the brain)
Infants: Sometimes bulging of the soft spots (fontanelles) between the skull bones, sluggishness (lethargy) or inconsolability
Older children: Headache, confusion, or lethargy
A spinal tap (lumbar puncture)
Meningitis (uncommon)
Newborns: Bulging of the soft spots (fontanelles) between the skull bones, inconsolability, poor feeding, and/or lethargy
Infants: Fussiness and irritability especially when held, inconsolability, poor feeding, and/or lethargy
Older children: Headache, sensitivity to light, lethargy, vomiting, and/or a stiff neck that makes lowering the chin to the chest difficult
A spinal tap
Vaccines
Recent vaccination
A doctor’s examination
Certain drugs
Recent addition of a new drug
A doctor’s examination
Fever for more than 5 days
Red eyes, lips, and tongue
Painful swelling of hands and feet
Often a rash
Sometimes swollen lymph nodes in the neck
A doctor's examination
Blood tests
ECG and echocardiography
Sometimes urine tests, ultrasonography of the abdomen, or an eye examination
Acute rheumatic fever
Swollen, painful joints
New heart murmur detected during a doctor's examination
Sometimes a rash or bumps under the skin
Sometimes jerky, uncontrollable movements or changes in behavior
Often a history of strep throat
Blood tests
A throat culture
ECG and echocardiography
Chronic fever (lasting more than 14 days)
Infections due to a virus, such as
Long-lasting weakness and tiredness
Sometimes swollen lymph nodes in the neck, a sore throat, or both
Sometimes yellow discoloration of the whites of the eyes (jaundice)
Blood tests
Intermittent headaches, a runny nose, and congestion
CT of the sinuses
Abdominal abscess (a pocket of pus inside the abdomen)
Abdominal pain and often tenderness to the touch
CT of the abdomen
Joint infection (septic arthritis)
Swollen, red, painful joint
Testing of a sample of fluid taken from the joint with a needle
Bone infection (osteomyelitis)
Pain in affected bone
Sometimes a skin infection near the affected bone
Bone scan, MRI of bone, or both
Sometimes biopsy of bone to check for bacteria (culture)
Sometimes a heart murmur
Blood tests for bacteria (blood culture)
Echocardiography
Tuberculosis (uncommon)
Poor weight gain or weight loss
Night sweats
Cough
Chest x-ray
Skin tests
Possibly culture of a sputum sample, and/or blood tests
Malaria (varies by geographic location)
A shaking chill followed by a fever that can exceed 104° F (40° C)
Fatigue and vague discomfort (malaise), headache, body aches, and nausea
Blood tests
Sometimes headache and neck pain
Sometimes a swollen, painful joint (such as the knee)
Sometimes a bull’s-eye rash in one or more locations
Occasionally a known history of a tick bite
A doctor's examination
Sometimes blood tests
Often a swollen, painful lymph node
Sometimes a bump on the skin where scratched by a cat
Blood tests
Blood in stool, crampy abdominal pain, weight loss, and loss of appetite
Sometimes arthritis, rashes, sores in the mouth, and tears in the rectum
Colonoscopy
Sometimes CT or x-rays after barium is inserted in the rectum (barium enema)
Joint and connective tissue disorders, such as
Swollen, red, tender joints
Often a rash
Sometimes fatigue
Blood tests
Cancer, such as
Poor weight gain or weight loss and loss of appetite
Night sweats
Possibly bone pain
A complete blood cell count
Removal (aspiration) of a sample of bone marrow for examination
Sometimes a bone scan, and/or MRI of bone
Sometimes CT of the chest or abdomen
Periodic fever syndromes, such as
Fever that recurs in often predictable cycles with periods of wellness in between
Sometimes mouth sores, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes
Sometimes chest or abdominal pain
Sometimes family members who have had similar symptoms or have been diagnosed with one of the familial periodic fever syndromes
A doctor's examination during episodes of fever
Blood tests during and between fever episodes
Sometimes genetic testing
Pseudo fever of unknown origin
Usually a misinterpretation of normal fluctuations in body temperature or overinterpretation of frequent, minor viral illnesses
Usually no other symptoms of concern
Normal examination findings
A doctor's examination
Thorough and accurate recording of illnesses and temperatures as well as a description of the overall function of the child and family
Occasionally blood tests to rule out other causes and reassure parents
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present. Disorders that cause chronic fever also cause fever during the first 7 to 10 days.
CT = computed tomography; ECG = electrocardiogram; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.