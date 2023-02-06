What are temporomandibular disorders?
Temporomandibular disorders are problems with the joints, ligaments, tendons, or muscles connecting part of your skull (the temporal bone) to your lower jaw bone (mandible). These used to be called TMJ (temporomandibular joint) disorders.
The temporomandibular joint connects your skull to your lower jaw bone. This joint moves in many ways. It opens and closes and slides backward, forward, and side to side. Chewing creates a large amount of pressure on this joint. A piece of cartilage, called a disk, keeps the skull and the lower jawbone from rubbing against each other.
If you have a temporomandibular disorder, you may get headaches, feel soreness when you chew, or hear clicking when you move your jaw
Doctors or dentists usually find a temporomandibular disorder when examining you
Women in their early 20s and women between 40 and 50 are affected more often
Treatment usually involves a mouth guard and pain relief medicine
The Temporomandibular Joint
What causes temporomandibular disorders?
Temporomandibular disorders are caused by:
Tense muscles
Physical problems with the joint
Stress or anxiety sometimes makes the problem worse.
Muscle tension in the jaw can be caused by:
Clenching and grinding teeth (bruxism)
Emotional stress or sleep disorders
Missing teeth or teeth that aren’t lined up evenly (malocclusion)
Joint problems in the jaw can be caused by:
A crooked temporomandibular joint or disk
Arthritis, including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, infectious arthritis, and arthritis from an injury
Calcium deposits in the joint
What are the symptoms of temporomandibular disorders?
Symptoms of temporomandibular disorders can include:
Headaches
Soreness in your jaw muscles when you chew
Clicking or locking of your jaw
Pain near the joint
Pain or stiffness in your neck spreading to your arms
Dizziness
Earaches or stuffiness in your ears
Problems sleeping
Difficulty opening your mouth wide
How can doctors tell if I have a temporomandibular disorder?
Your doctor or dentist can usually find a temporomandibular disorder by asking about your medical history and doing a physical exam. Sometimes, doctors will:
Do imaging tests, such as MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), x-rays, or CT (computed tomography) scan
Take fluid from the joint to test for infection in the joint
Do a sleep test (polysomnography)
How do doctors treat temporomandibular disorders?
Doctors will have you use:
A mouth guard
Pain medicine, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)
Doctors will treat the cause of your temporomandibular disorder. Treatments may include:
Physical therapy and jaw exercises
Muscle-relaxing medicines
A device to help reposition the jaw
Surgery
Arthritis medicines
Warm compresses
Most people feel better within about 3 months. Many people recover without treatment within 2 to 3 years.