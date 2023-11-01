Urinary Incontinence in Adults

Doctors first ask questions about the person's symptoms and medical history. Doctors then do a physical examination. What they find during the history and physical examination often suggests a cause of the incontinence and the tests that may need to be done.

Doctors ask questions about the circumstances of urine loss, including amount, time of day, and any precipitating factors (such as coughing, sneezing, or straining). People are asked whether they can sense the need to urinate and, if so, whether the sensation is normal or comes with sudden urgency. Doctors may also ask the person to estimate the amount of urine leakage. Doctors will also ask whether the person has any additional problems with urination, such as pain or burning during urination, a frequent need to urinate, difficulty starting urination, or a weak urine stream.

Sometimes doctors may ask people to keep a record of their urination habits over a day or two. This record is called a voiding diary. Each time the person urinates, the volume and time are recorded. After an episode of incontinence, the person also records any related activities, especially eating, drinking, medication use, or sleeping.

Doctors ask about whether the person has other disorders that are known to cause incontinence, such as dementia, stroke, urinary tract stones, spinal cord or other neurologic disorders, and prostate disorders. Doctors need to know what medications a person is taking because some medications cause or contribute to incontinence. Women are asked about number and types of deliveries and any complications. All are asked about previous pelvic and abdominal surgery, particularly prostate surgery in men.

The physical examination can help doctors narrow possible causes. Doctors test strength, sensation and reflexes in the legs, and sensation around the genitals and anus to detect nerve and muscle problems that may make it difficult for the person to remain continent.

In women, doctors do a pelvic examination to detect abnormalities that could cause incontinence, such as vaginal atrophy (menopausal changes in which the lining of the vagina becomes thinner, drier, and less elastic and may be accompanied by urinary tract changes) or weakness of pelvic muscles. In men and women, doctors do a rectal examination to look for signs of constipation or damage to the nerves supplying the rectum. In men, the rectal examination allows doctors to check the prostate because an enlarged prostate or occasionally prostate cancer can contribute to incontinence. The person may be asked to cough with a full bladder to detect whether stress incontinence is present. Women may be asked to repeat this procedure during a pelvic examination, to see whether supporting some pelvic structures (with the doctor's fingers) eliminates the leakage of urine.