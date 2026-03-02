Catheterization

Treatment of the cause

Surgery, occasionally

If people cannot urinate at all, doctors immediately insert a thin rubber tube into the bladder (urinary catheter) to remove the retained urine and provide relief.

The cause of urinary retention is treated. Medications that can cause urinary retention are stopped whenever possible. Men who have an enlarged prostate may need prostate surgery or medications to shrink the prostate (for example, finasteride or dutasteride) or medications that relax the muscles at the neck of the bladder (for example, terazosin or tamsulosin). People who have nerve problems that interfere with bladder contractions or function may need to use a catheter themselves periodically or have a catheter permanently placed. Sacral nerve stimulation may help people who have not responded to medication, who have a healthy bladder and urethra, and non-obstructive urinary retention. Occasionally surgery is needed to direct urine from the bladder away from the urethra and out of the body. The cause of urinary retention is treated. Medications that can cause urinary retention are stopped whenever possible. Men who have an enlarged prostate may need prostate surgery or medications to shrink the prostate (for example, finasteride or dutasteride) or medications that relax the muscles at the neck of the bladder (for example, terazosin or tamsulosin). People who have nerve problems that interfere with bladder contractions or function may need to use a catheter themselves periodically or have a catheter permanently placed. Sacral nerve stimulation may help people who have not responded to medication, who have a healthy bladder and urethra, and non-obstructive urinary retention. Occasionally surgery is needed to direct urine from the bladder away from the urethra and out of the body.