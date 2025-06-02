Arginine Vasopressin Deficiency (Central Diabetes Insipidus)

Water deprivation test

Doctors suspect argininevasopressin deficiency in people who produce large amounts of urine. They first test the urine for sugar to rule out diabetes mellitus (a more common cause of excessive urination). Blood tests show abnormal levels of many electrolytes, including a high level of sodium.

The water deprivation test is the best test to diagnose argininevasopressin deficiency. In a water deprivation test, urine production, blood electrolyte levels, and weight are measured regularly for a period of about 12 hours, during which the person is not allowed to drink. A doctor monitors the person's condition throughout the course of the test. At the end of the 12 hours—or sooner if the person has a decrease in blood pressure, an increase in heart rate, or a loss of more than 5% of body weight—the doctor stops the test and injects vasopressin. The diagnosis of deficiency. In a water deprivation test, urine production, blood electrolyte levels, and weight are measured regularly for a period of about 12 hours, during which the person is not allowed to drink. A doctor monitors the person's condition throughout the course of the test. At the end of the 12 hours—or sooner if the person has a decrease in blood pressure, an increase in heart rate, or a loss of more than 5% of body weight—the doctor stops the test and injects vasopressin. The diagnosis ofargininevasopressin deficiency is confirmed if, in response to vasopressin, the person's excessive urination stops, the urine becomes more concentrated, the blood pressure rises, and the heart beats more normally. The diagnosis of argininevasopressin resistance is made if, after the injection, the excessive urination continues, the urine remains dilute, and blood pressure and heart rate do not change.

Doctors sometimes measure the level of circulating vasopressin or copeptin (a piece of the vasopressin hormone) in the blood to confirm argininevasopressin deficiency. However, vasopressin and copeptin levels are difficult to measure, and the tests are not routinely available. Copeptin and vasopressin levels determined without water deprivation are generally not helpful in diagnosis. Additionally, the water deprivation is so accurate that direct measurement of vasopressin or copeptin is usually unnecessary.