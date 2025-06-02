Arginine Vasopressin Deficiency (Central Diabetes Insipidus)

Argininevasopressin deficiency (central diabetes insipidus) is a lack of the hormone vasopressin (antidiuretic hormone) that causes excessive production of very dilute urine (polyuria).
Argininevasopressin deficiency has several causes, including a brain tumor, a brain injury, brain surgery, tuberculosis, and some forms of other diseases.
The main symptoms are excessive thirst and excessive urine production.
The diagnosis is based on urine tests, blood tests, and a water deprivation test.
People with argininevasopressin deficiency usually are given the medications vasopressin or desmopressin.deficiency usually are given the medications vasopressin or desmopressin.
(See also Overview of the Pituitary Gland.)
Vasopressin is a hormone produced by the hypothalamus (a region of the brain that lies just above the pituitary) and stored in and released from the posterior lobe of the pituitary gland. Vasopressin helps regulate the amount of water in the body by signalling the kidneys to decrease the amount of urine they produce. Because a diuretic is a substance that increases urine production, vasopressin previously was referred to as antidiuretic hormone.
Causes of ArginineVasopressin Deficiency
Argininevasopressin deficiency results from a deficiency of vasopressin. The deficiency may be:
Inherited
Caused by another disorder
Of unknown cause
Other disorders that can cause argininevasopressin deficiency include the following:
Accidental damage done during surgery on the hypothalamus or pituitary gland
A brain injury, particularly a fracture of the base of the skull
A tumor
An aneurysm (a bulge in the wall of an artery) in an artery leading to the brain
Blockage in an artery leading to the brain
Some forms of encephalitis
Some forms of meningitis
The rare disease Langerhans cell histiocytosis
Certain other disorders can also cause increased thirst and urination. For example, during the second half of pregnancy, a rare condition called gestational diabetes insipidus may develop. This disorder occurs because the placenta makes an enzyme that destroys vasopressin.
Arginine vasopressin resistance (nephrogenic diabetes insipidus) is a disorder in which there is an adequate amount of vasopressin, but abnormalities in the kidneys cause them not to respond to vasopressin.
Symptoms of ArginineVasopressin Deficiency
Symptoms may begin gradually or suddenly at any age. Often the only symptoms are:
Excessive thirst
Excessive urine production
The person urinates excessively and often wakes during the night to urinate. A person may drink huge amounts of fluid—4 to 40 quarts (3 to 30 liters) a day—to compensate for the fluid lost in urine. Ice-cold water is often the preferred drink. When compensation is not possible, dehydration can quickly follow, resulting in low blood pressure and shock. The person continues to urinate large quantities of dilute urine, and this excessive urination is particularly noticeable during the night.
Diagnosis of ArginineVasopressin Deficiency
Water deprivation test
Doctors suspect argininevasopressin deficiency in people who produce large amounts of urine. They first test the urine for sugar to rule out diabetes mellitus (a more common cause of excessive urination). Blood tests show abnormal levels of many electrolytes, including a high level of sodium.
The water deprivation test is the best test to diagnose argininevasopressin deficiency. In a water deprivation test, urine production, blood electrolyte levels, and weight are measured regularly for a period of about 12 hours, during which the person is not allowed to drink. A doctor monitors the person's condition throughout the course of the test. At the end of the 12 hours—or sooner if the person has a decrease in blood pressure, an increase in heart rate, or a loss of more than 5% of body weight—the doctor stops the test and injects vasopressin. The diagnosis of deficiency. In a water deprivation test, urine production, blood electrolyte levels, and weight are measured regularly for a period of about 12 hours, during which the person is not allowed to drink. A doctor monitors the person's condition throughout the course of the test. At the end of the 12 hours—or sooner if the person has a decrease in blood pressure, an increase in heart rate, or a loss of more than 5% of body weight—the doctor stops the test and injects vasopressin. The diagnosis ofargininevasopressin deficiency is confirmed if, in response to vasopressin, the person's excessive urination stops, the urine becomes more concentrated, the blood pressure rises, and the heart beats more normally. The diagnosis of argininevasopressin resistance is made if, after the injection, the excessive urination continues, the urine remains dilute, and blood pressure and heart rate do not change.
Doctors sometimes measure the level of circulating vasopressin or copeptin (a piece of the vasopressin hormone) in the blood to confirm argininevasopressin deficiency. However, vasopressin and copeptin levels are difficult to measure, and the tests are not routinely available. Copeptin and vasopressin levels determined without water deprivation are generally not helpful in diagnosis. Additionally, the water deprivation is so accurate that direct measurement of vasopressin or copeptin is usually unnecessary.
Treatment of ArginineVasopressin Deficiency
Desmopressin
Desmopressin (a longer acting form of Desmopressin (a longer acting form ofvasopressin) may be taken as a nasal spray twice a day or sometimes as a tablet or as an injection under the skin or into a vein (intravenously). The dose is adjusted to maintain the body's water balance and a normal urine output. Taking too much vasopressin can lead to fluid retention, swelling, and other problems. People with argininevasopressin deficiency who are undergoing surgery or are unconscious are generally given injections of vasopressin.
Sometimes argininevasopressin deficiency can be controlled with thiazide diuretics and prostaglandin inhibitors such as indomethacin. This combination of medications may help in reducing the amount of urine output to a normal level. Diuretics are unlikely to relieve symptoms completely in people whose deficiency can be controlled with thiazide diuretics and prostaglandin inhibitors such as indomethacin. This combination of medications may help in reducing the amount of urine output to a normal level. Diuretics are unlikely to relieve symptoms completely in people whoseargininevasopressin deficiency is severe. Prostaglandin inhibitors can also have a modest effect on reducing the amount of urine output due to argininevasopressin resistance.