Often, the main symptom of an electrical injury is a skin burn, although not all electrical injuries cause external damage. High-voltage injuries may cause massive internal burns. If muscle damage is extensive, a limb may swell so much that its arteries become compressed (compartment syndrome), cutting off blood supply to the limb. If a current travels close to the eyes, it may lead to cataracts. Cataracts can develop within days of the injury or years later. If large amounts of muscle are damaged (a disorder called rhabdomyolysis), a chemical substance, myoglobin, is released into the blood. The myoglobin can damage the kidneys.

Young children who bite or suck on electrical cords can burn their mouth and lips. These burns may cause facial deformities and growth problems of the teeth, jaw, and face. An added danger is that severe bleeding from an artery in the lip may occur when the scab falls off, usually 5 to 10 days after the injury.

A minor shock may cause muscle pain and may trigger mild muscle contractions or startle people, causing a fall. Severe shocks can cause abnormal heart rhythms, ranging from inconsequential to immediately fatal. Severe shocks can also trigger powerful muscle contractions sufficient to throw people to the ground or to cause joint dislocations, bone fractures, and other blunt injuries.

The nerves and brain can be injured in various ways, causing seizures, bleeding (hemorrhage) in the brain, poor short-term memory, personality changes, irritability, or difficulty sleeping. Damage to the nerves in the body or a spinal cord injury may cause weakness, paralysis, numbness, tingling, chronic pain, and erectile dysfunction (impotence).