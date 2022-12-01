Compartment syndrome is increased pressure in the space around certain muscles. It occurs when injured muscles swell so much that they cut off their blood supply.

Pain in the injured limb increases and is more severe than expected, and as the syndrome worsens, the limb may become numb, swollen, pale, and cool to the touch.

Doctors suspect the diagnosis based on symptoms and confirm it by checking the pulse in the limb and measuring pressure in the compartment.

Doctors immediately remove anything confining the limb, such as a splint or a cast, and if this measure is ineffective, emergency surgery is done to relieve the pressure.

If tissues in the limb die because their blood supply is cut off, the limb may have to be amputated.

Compartment syndrome is rare but serious. It may result in loss of a limb. Or muscles in the affected limb may become permanently shortened (called a contracture).

Certain muscles, such as those of the lower leg, are surrounded by a tight covering made of fibrous tissue called fascia. This covering forms a closed space (compartment) that contains muscle tissue, blood vessels, and nerves. This space cannot expand to accommodate the swelling that occurs when muscles or bones inside the compartment are severely damaged. Because there is not enough room for the swelling, pressure on the muscle tissue in the compartment increases. The increased pressure puts pressure on the blood vessels in the area, and blood cannot reach the muscle tissue and provide it with oxygen. If the muscle is deprived of oxygen for too long, the muscle is damaged further, causing more swelling and increasing pressure in the tissues. After only a few hours, muscle and nearby soft tissue are irreversibly damaged and start to die.

Compartment syndrome is more likely to occur after

A fracture, particularly of the lower leg

A crush injury to a limb

Symptoms of Compartment Syndrome The first symptom of compartment syndrome may be increasing pain. The pain is typically worse than expected for the injury. Moving the fingers or toes in ways that stretch the affected muscles is painful. Pain relievers have little effect. As the disorder worsens, people have abnormal sensations in the injured limb and may be unable to move the foot or hand of the injured limb. The limb may feel numb and be obviously swollen, and the skin may look pale and feel cool and tight. The risk of infections is increased.

Diagnosis of Compartment Syndrome A doctor's evaluation

Measuring pressure in the compartment If people who have had an injury have the following symptoms, particularly if the injury was severe or if they have a splint or cast, they should see a doctor immediately: Increasing pain in an immobilized limb

Pain when they gently move the fingers or toes of an immobilized limb

Numbness in a limb Doctors suspect compartment syndrome based on symptoms. To confirm the diagnosis, they check the pulse in the limb and measure pressure in the compartment. To measure the pressure, they may use a needle with a pressure monitor attached to it. They insert the needle into the compartment of the affected limb, just under the fascia. The monitor records the pressure, and the needle is removed. Or instead of a needle, they may insert a thin flexible tube (catheter) that remains in place so that pressure can be monitored continuously.