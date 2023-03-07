Blood tests to detect antibodies against the parasite

If the brain may be affected, computed tomography or magnetic resonance imaging, followed by a spinal tap (lumbar puncture)

Tissue from the brain or other affected organ examined microscopically and tested for the parasite's DNA

The diagnosis of toxoplasmosis is usually based on blood tests that detect antibodies against the parasite. (Antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system to help defend the body against attack, including that by parasites.) The blood tests can be used to diagnose a new infection.

Doctors may do these blood tests in people who have a weakened immune system but have no symptoms of toxoplasmosis. The tests are done to look for evidence of a previous infection, which could reactivate if their immune system weakens further. However, if the person’s immune system is impaired by AIDS, the blood tests may indicate no infection when one is present (false-negative results).

Sometimes tests to check for the parasite's genetic material (DNA) are also done on the samples of blood, tissue from a biopsy, or cerebrospinal fluid (the fluid that surrounds the brain or spinal cord) obtained from a spinal tap.

If people report eye problems, doctors check the eyes for the damage typically caused by toxoplasmosis and do blood tests to check for antibodies to the parasite.

To determine whether a fetus has been infected, a doctor can take a sample of the fluid around the fetus (amniotic fluid) to be analyzed (a procedure called amniocentesis). The fluid is tested for antibodies to the parasite and for the parasite's genetic material. Because diagnosing toxoplasmosis during pregnancy or in the fetus or newborn is difficult, doctors often consult with an expert.

If toxoplasmosis of the brain is suspected, computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the brain are done, usually followed by a spinal tap to obtain a sample of cerebrospinal fluid for testing. Less commonly, a piece of infected brain tissue is removed and examined under a microscope to identify parasites and tested for the parasite's genetic material (DNA).