All of the pneumococcal vaccines are injected into a muscle. Recommendations and the vaccine given depend on the person's age and other factors. (See also CDC: Pneumococcal Vaccination: Summary of Who and When to Vaccinate.)

Children up to 18 years of age should receive the pneumococcal vaccine, usually in 4 doses at ages 2 months, 4 months, 6 months, and 12 to 15 months, as a part of the routine vaccination schedule recommended for children (see CDC: Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule by Age).

People 65 years old and over who have not previously received a conjugate vaccine or whose vaccination history is unknown should receive either

1 dose of PCV20 or

1 dose of PCV15 followed by a dose of PPSV23

People 19 to 64 years old who have certain conditions or risk factors (see below), have not previously received a conjugate vaccine, and whose vaccination history is unknown should receive either

1 dose of PCV20 or

1 dose of PCV15 followed by a dose of PPSV23

People 19 to 64 years old who have any of the following should receive pneumococcal vaccine:

For both adult age groups, the dose of PPSV23 should follow the dose of PCV15 by at least 1 year. However, a minimum of 8 weeks between PCV15 and PPSV23 is sometimes considered for adults with an immunocompromising condition, cochlear implant, or cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak. Also, for those who have previously received a dose of pneumococcal vaccine, see detailed recommendations regarding further pneumococcal vaccine dosing at CDC: Recommendations for Ages 19 Years or Older.

If people have a temporary illness, doctors usually wait to give the vaccine until the illness resolves (see also CDC: Who Should NOT Get Vaccinated With These Vaccines?).