Overview of Diabetes Mellitus

Blood sugar

The 3 major nutrients that make up most food are carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. Sugars are one of 3 types of carbohydrates, along with starch and fiber.

There are many types of sugar. Some sugars are simple, and others are complex. Table sugar (sucrose) is made of 2 simpler sugars called glucose and fructose. Milk sugar (lactose) is made of glucose and a simple sugar called galactose. The carbohydrates in starches, such as bread, pasta, rice, and similar foods, are long chains of different simple sugar molecules. Sucrose, lactose, carbohydrates, and other complex sugars must be broken down into simple sugars by enzymes in the digestive tract before the body can absorb them.

Once the body absorbs simple sugars, it usually converts them all into glucose, which is an important source of fuel for the body. Glucose is the sugar that is transported through the bloodstream and taken up by cells. The body can also make glucose from fats and proteins. Blood "sugar" really means blood glucose.