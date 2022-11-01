Riboflavin deficiency usually occurs with deficiencies of other B vitamins due to a diet low in vitamins or an absorption disorder.

People have painful cracks in the corners of the mouth and on the lips, scaly patches on the head, and a magenta mouth and tongue.

The diagnosis is based on symptoms, urine tests, and response to riboflavin supplements.

High doses of riboflavin supplements, usually taken by mouth, can correct the deficiency.

The vitamin riboflavin (vitamin B2) is essential for the processing (metabolism) of carbohydrates (to produce energy) and amino acids (the building blocks for proteins). It also helps keep mucous membranes (such as those lining the mouth) healthy. Riboflavin is not toxic, so consuming excess amounts of riboflavin is not a concern. Good sources of riboflavin include milk, cheese, liver, meat, fish, eggs, and enriched cereals.

Causes of Riboflavin Deficiency Riboflavin deficiency usually results from Not consuming enough meat and fortified cereals and dairy products The following increase the risk of riboflavin deficiency Chronic disorders (such as recurrent diarrhea, liver disorders, and chronic alcohol use disorder)

Impaired absorption of food (malabsorption disorders)

Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis—procedures that filter the blood

Use of barbiturates for a long time

Symptoms of Riboflavin Deficiency Symptoms of riboflavin deficiency may vary. Most commonly, people appear pale and have painful cracks in the corners of the mouth and on the lips. The mouth and tongue are sore, and the tongue may turn magenta. Red, greasy, scaly (seborrheic) patches may appear around the nose, between the nose and the lips, on the ears and eyelids, and in the genital area.

Diagnosis of Riboflavin Deficiency Physical examination

Urine tests

Relief of symptoms when riboflavin supplements are taken Doctors may suspect riboflavin deficiency in people who have typical symptoms and other vitamin B deficiencies. The diagnosis of riboflavin deficiency is based on symptoms and evidence of general undernutrition. The diagnosis is confirmed by measuring riboflavin excreted in urine or by giving riboflavin supplements, which relieve symptoms if riboflavin deficiency is the cause.