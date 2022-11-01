skip to main content
Vitamin A Deficiency

ByLarry E. Johnson, MD, PhD, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Reviewed/Revised Nov 2022
  • Night blindness is an early symptom.

  • Blindness can eventually develop.

  • The eyes, skin, and other tissues become dry and damaged, and infections develop more often.

  • The diagnosis is based on symptoms and blood tests.

  • Animal and fish liver

  • Orange, yellow, and dark green vegetables and yellow and orange fruits

  • Eggs

  • Fortified milk products

diarrhea, celiac disease, cystic fibrosis, certain pancreatic disorders, and blockage of the bile ducts. Surgery on the intestine or pancreas can have the same effect.

Liver disorders

protein-energy undernutrition

retina. Soon thereafter, the whites (conjunctiva) and corneas of the eyes may become dry and thick—a condition called xerophthalmia

The skin becomes dry and scaly, and the lining of the lungs, intestine, and urinary tract thicken and stiffen.

The immune system does not function normally, making infections more likely, particularly in infants and children.

  • A doctor's evaluation

  • Blood tests

If people have problems seeing in the dark, eye tests, such as electroretinography

