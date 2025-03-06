Crying in Children

More than 95% of the time, there is no specific medical disorder that causes excessive crying. Although such crying is stressful for parents, children eventually settle down and stop crying on their own.

Fatigue is a common cause of crying in infants.

Between 6 months and 3 years of age, crying at night is often due to difficulty falling back to sleep after normal night awakenings. Falling back to sleep on their own is especially difficult for children who are used to falling asleep under certain conditions such as while being rocked or with a pacifier.

Nighttime fears are common after age 3 years. The particular fears usually depend on the child's age and stage of emotional and physical development. Sometimes children aged 3 to 8 years cry fearfully in the middle of the night and do not seem to be awake or able to be comforted. They also have no memory of a dream or of the crying when they wake in the morning. These episodes of crying are called night terrors.

