Colic refers to a specific pattern of excessive, intense crying and fussing that occurs without any apparent reason (for example, hunger, illness, or injury) in otherwise healthy infants. Colic typically begins within the first month of life, is worst when the infant is about 6 weeks of age, and ends, often rather suddenly, by 3 to 4 months of age.

Typically, doctors consider intense, unexplained crying and fussing to be colic when it lasts more than 3 hours a day and more than 3 days a week for more than 3 weeks. However, many doctors also consider sudden, severe, unexplained crying that lasts less than 3 hours a day for most days of a week to be colic.

The crying associated with colic typically

Is loud, piercing, and constant

Has no identifiable cause

Occurs at about the same time of day or night

Continues for hours for no apparent reason

Is separated by intervals when the infant acts normally

Causes of Colic Although the term colic suggests abdominal cramps, there is no evidence that there is an intestinal or other abdominal disorder. People may have thought colic was caused by an abdominal disorder because crying infants often swallow air when they cry, resulting in passing of gas (flatulence) and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors feel these findings result from crying rather than cause it. Most infants with colic eat and gain weight normally. However, they may suck vigorously on pacifiers or toys. Colic does not appear to have any relation to development of an insistent, impatient personality.

Evaluation of Colic Warning signs Parents should be especially suspicious of illness or pain as the cause of their infant's fussing if the crying is accompanied by Vomiting (especially if vomit is green or bloody or occurs more than 5 times a day)

Changes in stool (constipation or diarrhea, especially with blood or mucus)

Abnormal temperature (a rectal temperature less than 97.0 °F [36.1 °C] or over 100.4 °F [38 °C])

Irritability (crying all day with few calm periods in between)

Lethargy (excess sleepiness, lack of smiles or interested gaze, or a weak suck)

Poor weight gain

Difficulty breathing

Bruising or other signs of possible injury

Abnormal movements or twitching of any body part When to see a doctor Children who have any warning signs should be evaluated by a doctor right away. If children without warning signs appear well otherwise, parents can try typical measures such as feeding, burping, changing, and cuddling. If crying continues after such measures, parents should call a doctor. A doctor can help parents determine how quickly the child needs to be evaluated. What the doctor does Doctors first ask questions about the crying to determine whether it meets the criteria for colic. Doctors ask about other symptoms and the infant's medical history and then do a physical examination. What they find during the history and physical examination often helps them distinguish colic from a disorder that is causing excessive crying. Typically, no abnormalities are detected during an examination of a child who is otherwise healthy but has colic. Testing No testing is needed unless doctors detect specific abnormalities during the history and examination.