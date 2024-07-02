Abdominal wall hernias include

Inguinal hernias

Incisional (ventral) hernias

Umbilical hernias

Femoral hernias

Epigastric hernias

Spigelian hernias

Inguinal hernias appear in the crease of the groin or in the scrotum. They are more common among men. Inguinal hernias also occur in children. There are two types, direct and indirect, depending on exactly where the hernia occurs.

Inguinal Hernia (Right Groin) Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Incisional hernias sometimes form through a surgical incision in the abdominal wall. This type of hernia may develop many years after surgery.

Incisional Hernia Hide Details This photo shows an abdominal hernia at the site of a prior incision. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Umbilical hernias occur around the navel (umbilicus). Many babies have a small umbilical hernia because the opening for the umbilical cord blood vessels did not close completely. In young children, doctors sometimes monitor umbilical hernias to see whether they close on their own.

Umbilical Hernia Hide Details This photo shows an umbilical hernia in a baby. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Some adults have an umbilical hernia because of obesity, pregnancy, or excess fluid in the abdomen (ascites).

A femoral hernia may develop just below the crease of the groin in the middle of the thigh where the femoral artery and vein enter the leg.

Epigastric hernias form through natural small defects in the midline of the upper abdominal wall (above the umbilicus).

Spigelian hernias occur through defects in muscles in the abdominal wall (usually below the umbilicus).