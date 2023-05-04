Sleep Problems in Children

Most children sleep for a stretch of at least 5 hours by age 3 months but then have periods of night waking later in the first years of life, often when they have an illness. As they get older, the amount of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep increases, and it is during this phase of the sleep cycle when dreams, including nightmares, occur.

Families vary in their attitudes about children sleeping with parents and other sleep habits, and different cultures vary in their attitudes about sleep habits too. Experts recommend that infants sleep in the same room as their parents but not in the same bed (bed-sharing). Bed-sharing is thought to increase the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). It is important that parents be open with each other about their preferences to avoid stress and avoid sending mixed messages to their children.

For most children, sleep problems are intermittent or temporary and often do not need treatment.

(See also Overview of Behavioral Problems in Children.)

Nightmares Nightmares are frightening dreams that occur during REM sleep. A child having a nightmare can awaken fully and can vividly recall the details of the dream. Nightmares are not a cause for alarm, unless they occur very often. They can occur more often during times of stress, or after a child has seen a movie or television program containing frightening or aggressive content. If nightmares occur often, parents can keep a diary to see whether they can identify the cause.

Night Terrors and Sleepwalking Night terrors are episodes of incomplete awakening with extreme anxiety shortly after falling asleep. They occur in non-REM sleep and are most common between the ages of 3 and 8. During a night terror, the child screams and appears frightened, with a rapid heart rate, sweating, and rapid breathing. The child seems to be unaware of the parents' presence, may thrash around violently and does not respond to comforting, and may talk but be unable to answer questions. Children should not be awakened because doing so makes them even more frightened. Usually, the child returns to sleep after a few minutes. Unlike with nightmares, the child cannot recall details of these episodes. Night terrors are dramatic because the child may scream and may be inconsolable during the episode. About one third of children with night terrors also sleepwalk (rising from bed and walking around while apparently asleep, also called somnambulism). About 15% of children between the ages of 5 and 12 have at least one episode of sleepwalking. Night terrors and sleepwalking almost always stop without treatment, but occasional episodes may occur for years. Usually, no treatment is needed, but if these disorders continue into adolescence or adulthood and are severe, treatment may be necessary. Children who need treatment for night terrors sometimes are helped by a sedative or certain antidepressants. However, these medications are potent and can have side effects. Sleep sometimes is disrupted by restless legs syndrome, and a few children, particularly those who thrash and snore, may have obstructive sleep apnea. A doctor may recommend iron supplements for children with restless legs syndrome, even if they do not have iron-deficiency anemia, and may suggest an evaluation for sleep apnea for children who thrash and snore.

Resistance to Going to Bed Children, particularly between the ages of 1 and 2, often resist going to bed due to separation anxiety, whereas older children may be attempting to control more aspects of their environment. Young children often cry when left alone in their crib, or they climb out and seek their parents. Resistance to going to bed is not helped if parents stay in the room at length to provide comfort or let children get out of bed. In fact, these responses reinforce night waking, in which children attempt to reproduce the conditions under which they fell asleep. To avoid these problems, a parent may have to sit quietly in the hallway in sight of the child and make sure the child stays in bed. The child then establishes a routine of falling asleep alone and learns that getting out of bed is discouraged. The child also learns that the parents are available but will not provide more stories or play. Eventually, the child settles down and goes to sleep. Providing the child with an attachment object (like a teddy bear) is often helpful. A small night-light, white noise, or both also can be comforting. Some parents may find it helpful to set limits by giving the child a "sleep pass" that can be turned in for one time out of bed.