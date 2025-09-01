Overview of Bone Modeling Disorders in Children

Bone modeling disorders are conditions characterized by abnormalities in the development, growth, or shaping of bone, often due to genetic differences that affect growth plate regulation or bone formation. These disorders are distinct from metabolic bone diseases, which primarily involve impaired mineralization, and from bone remodeling disorders, which affect turnover in mature bone.
Bone modeling disorders include growth plate disorders (osteochondroses) and rare hereditary disorders of connective tissue, bone, or cartilage that cause the skeleton to develop abnormally (such as osteochondrodysplasias).
In children, bone modeling disorders typically cause short stature, disproportionate growth in different parts of the body (for example, the trunk and limbs grow at unequal rates), and characteristic changes to the bones other than low bone density or an increased risk of broken bones. These disorders may cause bone and joint pain.
Osteochondroses (Growth Plate Disorders)
Children's bones grow from soft areas of cartilage near the ends of bones. These areas are called growth plates. When children have finished growing, growth plates become solid bone. After growth plates become solid, bones cannot grow in length. That is why people do not become taller after a certain point in late adolescence. Although bones repair themselves, such as after an injury, that repair does not involve the growth plates.
Osteochondroses are growth plate disorders that occur when a child is growing rapidly.
Doctors are not sure what causes osteochondroses, but some of the disorders do seem to run in families. Other factors include mechanical stress (which may include a high-impact force such as a fall), repetitive, excessive use (usually a low-impact force such as running), and rapid growth.
Common examples include:
Rare examples include:
Panner disease
Doctors do a physical examination and typically do imaging tests, such as x-rays or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), to diagnose osteochondroses.
Doctors treat osteochondroses based on the symptoms they cause. For example, some are treated with a cast and pain relievers, and others are treated with modification of activities and physical therapy. Surgery is rarely needed.