Overview of Bone Modeling Disorders in Children

Children's bones grow from soft areas of cartilage near the ends of bones. These areas are called growth plates. When children have finished growing, growth plates become solid bone. After growth plates become solid, bones cannot grow in length. That is why people do not become taller after a certain point in late adolescence. Although bones repair themselves, such as after an injury, that repair does not involve the growth plates.

Osteochondroses are growth plate disorders that occur when a child is growing rapidly.

Doctors are not sure what causes osteochondroses, but some of the disorders do seem to run in families. Other factors include mechanical stress (which may include a high-impact force such as a fall), repetitive, excessive use (usually a low-impact force such as running), and rapid growth.

Common examples include:

Rare examples include:

Doctors do a physical examination and typically do imaging tests, such as x-rays or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), to diagnose osteochondroses.

Doctors treat osteochondroses based on the symptoms they cause. For example, some are treated with a cast and pain relievers, and others are treated with modification of activities and physical therapy. Surgery is rarely needed.