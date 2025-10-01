Sever disease is inflammation of the growth plate of the heel bone (calcaneus) in children around the age of puberty.

(See also Overview of Bone Disorders in Children.)

Sever disease is an osteochondrosis. An osteochondrosis is a disorder of the growth plates of bones that occurs when a child is growing rapidly. Children's bones grow from growth plates. When children have finished growing, growth plates become solid bone. After growth plates become solid, bones cannot grow in length. The heel bone becomes solid by the time children are about 15 years old.

Locating the Heel Bone

Sever disease happens during puberty. During a growth spurt, the bones, muscles, and tendons grow at different rates. The calf muscle and Achilles tendon can become tight and pull on the growth plate where they are attached in the heel. Children (usually aged 9 to 14 years) who are athletically active, especially those who wear shoes that do not raise the heel (such as track flats or soccer cleats), may develop Sever disease because while playing sports the tight muscles and tendons pull, injuring and causing swelling in the growth plate. This injury leads to pain in the heel.

Pain is felt on the sides or margins of the heel and is aggravated by standing on tip toes or running. Some children have warmth and redness. Children may limp and avoid putting weight on the affected heel.

Doctors base the diagnosis on the symptoms. X-rays cannot make the diagnosis of Sever disease but may help identify other causes of heel pain such as bone cysts or stress fractures.