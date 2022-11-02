Kyphosis is an abnormal curving of the spine that causes a humpback.

(See also Overview of Bone Disorders in Children.)

The upper back normally curves forward somewhat. Some children have a greater degree of curvature. The excessive curvature may be

Flexible

Fixed (structural)

In flexible kyphosis, children can straighten the spine by tightening their muscles and the backbones (vertebrae) are normal. The cause is not known. Muscle-strengthening exercises may help, but no other specific treatment is needed.

In fixed kyphosis, children cannot straighten the spine because several of the vertebrae in the upper back are wedge-shaped rather than rectangular. Usually, 3 or more vertebrae are involved. Rarely, infants are born with fixed kyphosis, but it more commonly develops later in life, usually in adolescence. There are many rare causes, including fractures, infections, and cancer, but the most common cause is Scheuermann disease.

Kyphosis often causes no symptoms. Sometimes mild, persistent back pain develops. Kyphosis may be noticed only because it alters the body’s appearance. The shoulders may appear rounded. The upper spine may appear more curved than normal, or a hump may be visible. Some people have an appearance similar to those with Marfan syndrome, in whom the limbs are much longer than the trunk.

Mild kyphosis that does not cause symptoms is sometimes detected only during a routine physical examination. A doctor may confirm the diagnosis of kyphosis by taking x-rays of the spine.

Treatment of kyphosis is the same as described for Scheuermann disease.

