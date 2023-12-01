Freiberg disease is death of the tissue (necrosis) of parts of the bones in the ball of the foot, usually next to the big toe (the second metatarsal head).

(See also Overview of Foot Problems.)

Anatomy of the Foot Image

Freiberg disease is a cause of pain in the ball of the foot (metatarsalgia). The cause is injury to the bone. This disorder usually occurs in girls who are going through puberty and who are growing rapidly or in people in whom the bone connected to the base of the big toe (the first metatarsal bone) is short or the second metatarsal bone is long. In both cases, the second metatarsal head can be subjected to repeated stresses such as during dancing, jogging, or running.

Symptoms of Freiberg Disease In people with Freiberg disease, pain is usually worse when bearing weight, particularly when pushing off of the foot, or when wearing high-heeled shoes. The joint may be swollen and stiff.

Diagnosis of Freiberg Disease X-rays Doctors do x-rays to confirm the diagnosis of Freiberg disease.