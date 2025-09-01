Bone tissue in children undergoes a continuous cycle of formation and resorption to support growth and skeletal development. In children with a low bone density disorder, this balance is disrupted by a specific cause or by immobility, resulting in reduced bone mass and impaired bone structure. Consequently, bones become thinner, weaker, and more susceptible to fractures, including in the spine and the long bones (such as the arm and leg bones). The combination of these factors can affect normal growth, movement, and overall development in children.

The main low bone density disorders in children are osteogenesis imperfecta, osteoporosis, and rickets.

Low bone density in children can have various causes, such as poor nutrition, low level of vitamin D, gene mutations, low levels of several hormones (such as growth hormone, estrogen, and testosterone), medical conditions (such as celiac disease and chronic kidney disease), and medications (such as steroids [sometimes called glucocorticoids or corticosteroids]).

To determine whether a child has low bone density, doctors do a dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scan. The DXA scan takes high-energy and low-energy x-rays of the spine and hip, which are the sites at which major fractures are likely to occur. The difference between the high- and low-energy x-ray readings allows doctors to calculate bone density. The result is reported as a Z-score, which compares the child's bone density to the bone density of a healthy child of the same sex, age, and body size. The lower the bone density, the lower the Z-score. A Z-score of –2.0 or lower indicates low bone density.

Doctors often treat the underlying cause of the disorder. Lifestyle changes and, in some cases, medications may also be helpful.