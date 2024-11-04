In some people, only the mouth or eyes are dry (a condition called sicca complex or sicca syndrome). Dryness of the eyes may severely damage the cornea, resulting in a sandy, irritated sensation, and a lack of tears can cause permanent eye damage. Insufficient saliva (xerostomia) in the mouth can dull taste and smell, make eating and swallowing painful, and can cause dental cavities and salivary gland stones. The mouth may also burn, which may sometimes indicate a complicating yeast infection.

In other people, many organs are affected. Sjögren syndrome can dry out the skin and the mucous membranes lining the nose, throat, digestive tract, voice box, windpipe, airways of the lungs, vulva, and vagina. Dryness of the vulva and vagina can make sexual intercourse painful. Dryness of the trachea can cause cough and problems with how the vocal cords function. Nerve, lung, and other tissues may be affected by the inflammation.

The salivary glands in the cheeks (parotids) become enlarged and slightly tender in about one-third of people. One gland may grow larger than the other, which may indicate a tumor or other disorder.

Joint inflammation (arthritis) occurs in approximately 20% of people, affecting the same joints that rheumatoid arthritis affects, but the joint inflammation of Sjögren syndrome tends to be milder and is usually not destructive.

Lymph nodes may enlarge throughout the body. Lymphomas, which are cancers of the lymphatic system, can develop, and people are at increased risk of developing non-Hodgkin lymphoma compared to people who do not have Sjögren syndrome.

Rashes, kidney damage, lung problems, pancreatitis, and vasculitis are other manifestations of Sjögren syndrome. Raynaud syndrome, in which the fingers suddenly become very pale and tingle or become numb in response to cold or emotional upset, may also occur.

Hair loss (alopecia) may occur.

Fatigue is common in people with Sjögren syndrome.