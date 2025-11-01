Pulmonary Function Testing (PFT)

Lung airflow measurements (spirometry)

Airflow measurements are made with a spirometer, which consists of a mouthpiece and tubing connected to a recording device. The person’s lips should be held tightly around the mouthpiece, and nose clips should be worn to ensure that all the air inhaled or exhaled goes through the mouth. The person inhales deeply, then exhales forcefully as quickly as possible through the tubing while measurements are taken. The volume of air inhaled and exhaled and the length of time each breath takes are recorded and analyzed. This measurement is repeated several times to be sure the results are consistent. Often, the tests are repeated after a person takes a medication that opens the airways of the lungs (bronchodilator).

In disorders such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the ability to exhale quickly is impaired.

Most spirometers can continuously display lung volumes and flow rates during a forced breathing maneuver. These flow rates can be particularly helpful in detecting abnormalities that partially block the voice box (larynx) and windpipe (trachea).

Using a Spirometer

Spirometry Spirometry: Technique Spirometry is used to test lung function. The person breathes normally, then quickly inhales deeply through a mouthpiec ... read more MARTYN F. CHILLMAID/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Spirometry: Recording Spirometry uses a computer (that is, a spirometer) to measure and record lung function. Normal and forced breathing is displayed graphically on the monitor. ... read more AMELIE-BENOIST/BSIP/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Spirometry: Technique Spirometry is used to test lung function. The person breathes normally, then quickly inhales deeply through a mouthpiec ... read more MARTYN F. CHILLMAID/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Spirometry: Recording Spirometry uses a computer (that is, a spirometer) to measure and record lung function. Normal and forced breathing is displayed graphically on the monitor. ... read more AMELIE-BENOIST/BSIP/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

A simpler device for measuring how quickly air can be exhaled is the small, hand-held peak flow meter. After inhaling deeply, a person blows into this device as hard as possible.