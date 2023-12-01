Overview of Foot and Ankle Problems

Some foot problems start in the foot itself, for example, resulting from a foot injury. Problems can occur in any bone, joint, muscle, tendon, or ligament of the foot.
Foot and ankle fractures are fairly common.
Other foot problems result from disorders that affect many parts of the body, such as diabetes, gout, or other types of arthritis.
Discoloration of the toenails should always be evaluated by a doctor because it may be caused by certain disorders, including a fungal infection.
People who have diabetes or peripheral arterial disease (narrowing of the arteries that carry blood to the legs, arms, and possibly internal organs) should check their feet daily for signs of infection or ulcers and should have a doctor or foot doctor (podiatrist) check their feet at least twice a year (see Foot Care).
Some Common Foot and Ankle Disorders by Location
Ankle
Tibialis posterior tendinosis and tibialis posterior tenosynovitis
Ball of the foot
Damage to the nerves in the foot (interdigital nerve pain, Morton neuroma)
Heel (bottom)
Medial or lateral plantar nerve entrapment
Heel (back part)
Posterior Achilles tendon bursitis
Anterior Achilles tendon bursitis
Sole
Plantar fasciitis (plantar fasciosis, calcaneal spur syndrome)
Toe
Hallux rigidus
Essentials for Older People: Foot Problems
With aging, many changes occur in the feet:
Older people typically have less hair on their feet.
Brown discoloration (pigmentation) may occur in spots or patches.
The skin may become dry and appear thinner, especially at the heel.
The toenails often become thicker and curved.
Fungal infections of the nails occur commonly.
The size of the feet may change.
The feet may actually become longer and wider because of changes in the ligaments and joints. A person with these types of changes may need to wear larger shoes. Therefore, feet should be measured periodically or when purchasing new shoes.
Also, feet can be damaged by a lifetime of poorly fitting shoes.
Treatment of Foot Problems
Footwear changes and orthoses
Injections of anesthetics and/or corticosteroids
Sometimes surgery
Many foot disorders are successfully treated by changing a person’s footwear, such as wearing different shoes or using inserts or other devices placed in the shoe that change the position or range of movement of the foot to relieve pressure on affected joints or painful areas (called orthotics or orthoses).
Injections of an anesthetic into the affected joint or painful area can often relieve pain and decrease muscle spasms so that joints can move more easily. A corticosteroid may also sometimes be injected to decrease pain and inflammation.
If these treatments are not successful, sometimes surgery is needed to improve joint alignment and function and relieve pain.