Fractures of the foot include toe fractures and fractures of the middle bones of the foot (metatarsal fractures), the two small round bones at the base of the big toe (sesamoid fractures), or the bones at the back of the foot, including fractures of the heel bone (calcaneus).

Foot fractures may be caused by falls, twisting, or direct impact of a foot against a hard object.

Foot fractures cause considerable pain, which is usually made worse by putting weight on the foot.

Doctors usually need to take x-rays to diagnose foot fractures.

Treatment depends on the bone fractured and the type of fracture but usually involves a splint or a shoe or boot specially designed to protect the foot.

(See also Overview of Fractures.)

Foot fractures are common. They may be caused by falls, twisting, or direct impact of a foot against a hard object.

Foot fractures cause considerable pain, which is almost always made worse by attempting to walk or put weight on the foot.

Where Foot Fractures Occur

Bones of the Foot 3D Model

Diagnosis of Foot Fractures Usually x-rays (See also Diagnosis of Fractures.) Diagnosis of foot fractures usually requires x-rays, except for certain toe fractures. Rarely, computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is required.