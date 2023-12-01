skip to main content
Plantar Fibromatosis

ByJames C. Connors, DPM, Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Dec 2023
    Plantar fibromatosis is a noncancerous (benign) enlargement of connective tissue in the sole (the plantar fascia).

    In plantar fibromatosis, bumps develop on the sole and are most obvious when the big toe is pulled back and the foot is bent upward toward the leg. Many people also have bumps in the palms, usually located near the fourth knuckle.

    Doctors base the diagnosis of plantar fibromatosis on an examination of the foot.

    Treatment of plantar fibromatosis is usually not worthwhile unless the bumps become large enough to cause pain when bearing weight. If so, orthoses (devices placed in the shoe) can help redistribute pressure away from the bumps. Corticosteroid injections directly into the nodule may be tried.

    (See also Overview of Foot Problems.)

