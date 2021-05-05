Self-Care During Pregnancy

During pregnancy, the woman’s diet should be adequate and nutritious. If she does not consume enough nutrients for herself and the fetus, nutrients first go to nourish the fetus. However, adding about 250 calories to the daily diet is usually enough to provide nourishment for both. Most of the extra calories should be protein. The diet should be well-balanced and include fresh fruits, grains, and vegetables. Cereals that are high in fiber and low in sugar are a good choice. Seafood contains nutrients that are important for the growth and development of the fetus. However, pregnant women should choose seafood that is low in mercury. See Mercury in seafood for more information.

In the United States, most women get enough salt in their diet, without adding salt to their food at the table. Commercially prepared foods often contain excessive amounts of salt and should be consumed sparingly.

Dieting to lose weight during pregnancy is not recommended, even for obese women, because some weight gain is essential for the fetus to develop normally. Dieting reduces the supply of nutrients to the fetus.

How much weight a woman should gain during pregnancy depends on her body mass index (BMI) before pregnancy. BMI is weight in kilograms divided by height in meters squared and is used to determine whether weight for height is normal. Women with a high BMI should gain less weight during pregnancy than those with a BMI classified as normal or underweight. An average-size woman should gain about 25 to 35 pounds (about 11.5 to 16 kilograms) during pregnancy.

Gaining too much weight puts fat on the woman and the fetus. Because controlling weight gain is more difficult later in pregnancy, a woman should try to avoid gaining too much weight during the first months. However, not gaining weight can hinder the growth and development of the fetus. During the 1st trimester (0 to 12 weeks of pregnancy), total weight gain for most women should be between 1.1 and 4.4 pounds (0.5 and 2 kilograms).

Table Weight Gain During Pregnancy

Sometimes a pregnant woman gains weight because she is retaining fluid. Fluid may be retained later in pregnancy because when she lies flat, the enlarging uterus interferes with blood flow from the legs back to the heart. Lying on one side, preferably the left side, for 30 to 45 minutes 2 or 3 times a day may relieve this problem. Wearing elastic support stockings may also help.